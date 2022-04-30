OPINION

Lesson unlearned

The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the perils of revisionist policies and of challenging borders.

Turkey seems to be one of the very few states that have failed to comprehend what has changed. So Ankara continues to fuel tensions and to challenge sovereign borders and international treaties, all that amid a volatile international environment. 

Greece certainly knows how to protect its interests. At the same time, it expects its partners and allies to contain Turkey’s behavior and defend what is right – on every occasion.

READ MORE
So Germany’s to blame for Putin. Really?
OPINION

So Germany’s to blame for Putin. Really?

OPINION

Schools as beacons

What junta?
OPINION

What junta?

OPINION

New destabilization

French elections offer a warning for us all 
OPINION

French elections offer a warning for us all 

OPINION

Hunters without prey