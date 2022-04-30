Lesson unlearned
The war in Ukraine has demonstrated the perils of revisionist policies and of challenging borders.
Turkey seems to be one of the very few states that have failed to comprehend what has changed. So Ankara continues to fuel tensions and to challenge sovereign borders and international treaties, all that amid a volatile international environment.
Greece certainly knows how to protect its interests. At the same time, it expects its partners and allies to contain Turkey’s behavior and defend what is right – on every occasion.