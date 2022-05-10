Society has expectations

The recent attack on the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki by a large and seemingly organized group of sledgehammer-wielding vandals confirms that the break from violence at Greek campuses was more due to a lull caused by the pandemic than the effective handling of the root of the problem.

And the situation will not change as long as there is hesitancy from an operational point of view and reluctance from a political one.

There needs to be a consistent and committed strategy if we can ever hope that life at the country’s universities will adapt to the purposes for which these institutions are there – and to the demands of a very large part of society.