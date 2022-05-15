Unraveling the Gordian Knot

Greece has for almost half a century failed to crack down on rampant lawlessness and violence on university campuses. It is, rather embarrassingly, the only country among its European peers facing such a challenge.

The issue should have already been addressed with contribution from all political parties and all rectors. No one out there really wants to see universities under police supervision. What all reasonable people want is safe and clean institutions where freedom of expression is guaranteed.

The objective should be that universities live up to the painstaking efforts of Greek parents who work hard to ensure their children have access to tertiary education. Greek society expects the political class to finally untie this Gordian Knot.