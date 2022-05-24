The refugee crisis and Europe

After the crisis on the Greek-Turkish border in Evros in March 2020, Europe showed that it understood that we were facing a hybrid threat: that the refugee crisis was being turned into a battering ram and that Greece was not its only target.

This European awakening was expressed in tangible action, with the arrival of assistance for the surveillance of our common borders.

Over the past few days we have seen a rise in inflows on a mass and seemingly organized scale, a string of incidents that indicate the danger still is there. Now we need to see whether the European resolve is also still there and has not waned.