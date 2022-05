The illicit jobs market in Greece is widely considered an incurable ailment, and many widely trumpeted cures have been tried, and failed.

Now, the state is using technology to provide a simple solution. The digital labor card, which has been introduced as a pilot program, has the potential to succeed where other ideas have not.

However, that is on the condition that both employers and employees do not give in to the urge to pre-emptively sabotage the measure by demonizing it.