Calm determination
The choice not to make the troublesome behavior of our irascible neighbor the focal point of Greece’s international appearances has proven to be the correct one in practice.
The country is taking an active role in international forums in every aspect of their agendas while at the same time sending all the right messages to its neighbors and partners regarding the threats it has been receiving.
It is a stance that demonstrates the old stereotype of “calm determination” in the smartest and most efficient manner.