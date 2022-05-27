OPINION

An opportunity for Greek universities

Addressing security on campus is not the only challenge facing Greece’s universities.

A major structural deficiency is that the outlook for most tertiary institutions is very limited: Most schools won’t offer an academic environment that caters for talented scientists; they are out of synch with the job market; and they are poor at promoting innovation. Sure there are exceptions to the rule. But in order to improve the overall picture, the administrative model will have to change.

The recent proposals put forward by the Education Ministry must be examined by all parties in good faith. We cannot afford to waste yet another opportunity.

