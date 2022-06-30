Incentives are the key

Establishing the institution of family doctor may form the foundation for restructuring and modernizing the National Health System. If the pandemic has shown us anything, it is the flaws and shortcomings of this system, which were cast in sharp relief.

In the latest effort to get this initiative off the ground, the state has made sure that it comes with satisfactory incentives for doctors. Without their participation, it is a reform that is bound to fail, as it has on previous occasions.