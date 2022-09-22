Laws on paper only

The laws of the Hellenic Republic have absolutely no point if they are passed but not enforced. Even important reforms that came at great political cost are often a dead letter.

The obstacle of Greek reality appears somewhere between ratification and implementation in so many cases, most recently in the deployment of a police force for university campuses and in the operation of public transportation with emergency personnel during strikes.

Both these examples serve to demonstrate that political willpower is not always enough. It takes planning and persistence – as well as a more steadfast commitment.