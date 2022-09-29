OPINION

Quick changes

By all but clearing the outstanding pensions – from 693 million euros in May 2020 to 40 million euros today – the country’s administration is finally removing a burden that has weighed on it for decades. 

The speed at which progress has been achieved shows that for most of the chronic problems of the Greek state, which we have been accustomed to believe are unsolvable, require neither miracles nor political battles. 

They just need firm political will and a rigorous approach. Together, these can deliver quick and quiet changes.

