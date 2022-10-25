A viable alternative

The government’s new educational policy has put a lot of stock in vocational training.

The aim is to restructure this sector of education at both the secondary and post-graduation level so that it serves as a viable and reliable alternative to university studies.

The scenes we are seeing unfold at the country’s vocational training high schools (EPAL), however, reinforce old stereotypes and discourage boys, girls and their families from viewing them as a serious option.

The wager, however, must not be lost.