OPINION

A viable alternative

The government’s new educational policy has put a lot of stock in vocational training. 

The aim is to restructure this sector of education at both the secondary and post-graduation level so that it serves as a viable and reliable alternative to university studies.

The scenes we are seeing unfold at the country’s vocational training high schools (EPAL), however, reinforce old stereotypes and discourage boys, girls and their families from viewing them as a serious option.

The wager, however, must not be lost.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A Marshall Plan for Ukraine
OPINION

A Marshall Plan for Ukraine

The crisis in the UK: From Brexit to Breturn
OPINION

The crisis in the UK: From Brexit to Breturn

OPINION

The global media arena

Energy fever in the Balkans
OPINION

Energy fever in the Balkans

What are Ankara’s goals?
OPINION

What are Ankara’s goals?

Greece is more than just a tourist destination
OPINION

Greece is more than just a tourist destination