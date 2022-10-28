Closing the window

A new measure foreseeing fines for businesses whose cash machines do not automatically report transactions to the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (IAPR) goes into effect on November 1.

Pressure is already being exerted from some quarters for the measure to be postponed, citing so-called “technical problems.”

A grace period of more than a year has already been granted, however, so that businesses could do what they needed to do and be ready “technically.”

There is no excuse for the window of tax evasion to remain open for a single day longer.