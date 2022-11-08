OPINION

A joint responsibility

It’s starting to sound like nothing more than wishful thinking, but Greece genuinely cannot afford to waste any more energy on a toxic pre-election war that will steer the conversation far away from the real challenges and further damage people’s trust in the political system.

The country’s two biggest parties have a responsibility to make sure that things do not come to that. The government needs to prove that it means what it says and will get down to the bottom of the wiretapping affair, while the opposition must refrain from scandal-mongering without tangible proof.

