OPINION

Ending abuse of the law

The government and the prime minister himself were elected on the promise that environmental protection would be high on their list of priorities.

There are many indications that promises are not being kept. It has even been observed that related bills are being withdrawn – by order of the prime minister – when it is found that they violate many “red lines.”

We all understand the need for relative flexibility to enhance economic growth and not allow any random official to block an investment; but that is different from the constant “settlement schemes,” amendments that create loopholes in the law and continued legalizations of illegal buildings.

There needs to be an end to this.

