How much of Patsis can we handle?

It may, after all, be a good sign for Greek society that the case of the former New Democracy lawmaker, Andreas Patsis, is considered the second most important issue in politics, according to a recent poll by MRB. It could be a sign of maturity and a message to the government. After inflation, people’s next choice in terms of seriousness is the scandal of the lawmaker from Grevena, who, according to complaints, had founded a debt collection company and was buying up nonperforming loans.

Furthermore, a high percentage of those asked in the poll consider this issue very serious, while a significant number of New Democracy voters believe the party was aware of the lawmaker’s activities. The public “shock” in this case derives from the fact that, in the face of Patsis, we see what we detest, as well as what we desire. On the one hand, a political system with deactivated reflexes that avoids hurting specific interest groups. It was clear from Patsis’ annual wealth declarations that there was an explosive growth in his business activity during his parliamentary term. In his first year alone, his wealth increased by 830%! Why, then, was his wealth declaration underestimated by parliamentary audits? Should we call it shortsightedness, laziness, or should we call it, “he is one of us” – in other words, a cover-up? These questions reflect what we detest.

A side note: In the slippery and demeaning (for democracy) mentality of “everyone is the same” and the general condemnation of politics, the responsibility of the audit mechanisms is also lost.

But what reflects what we desire? It’s the inner fantasy of easy money. The luscious, as much as hated, idea of a money grab, favored by the circumstances and the nonexistent due diligence of the state that would prevent people like Patsis from cropping up every now and then.

The truth is that the elected lawmaker represents a recognizable human form of the political, economic and media life of the country. A blend that reminds us of that memorable sports official with the big moustache and the cigar. The only difference is that Patsis did not hold worry beads – at least not in photos.