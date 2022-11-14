OPINION

Not another vicious cycle

A tough road lies ahead for Greece. It needs to remain firmly on the path to growth. It needs to move forward with reforms, such as on the pressing issue of the justice system, which has fallen woefully behind.

It needs to clear up the affair with the wiretaps, dispelling every last shadow of doubt and introducing a new solid and functional framework for the oversight of the security services.

All of these things need to be done now so we can go into the electoral battle focusing on the important matters that have to do with the country’s future. We cannot sink into the mud and we cannot become trapped in another vicious cycle of political uncertainty.

