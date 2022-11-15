OPINION

Addressing the side effects

There can be no change or growth without side effects. The expansion of short-term leasing in the accommodation sector rapidly became a source of easy income and expanded the possibilities of the tourism economy.

For some time now, however, we have been watching these side effects have a serious impact, mainly on our cities, where short-term rentals are elbowing out regular residents and activities.

Cities should not and cannot be allowed to become “theme parks” for tourists. The regulatory measures that are in the pipeline are already too late.

Property Tourism

