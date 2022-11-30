Lost opportunity

The negligible response of Greeks abroad to the labyrinthine process required for their participation in the general elections vindicates those who said that the compromise chosen by the Parliament hindered rather than helped this constitutional imperative.

The sad result is not the outcome of limited interest from citizens living abroad. It is the fault of those who feared them as an “alien influence,” opposing the simple solution of the postal vote.

Secondarily, those who gave in to this anti-democratic phobia are also to blame.