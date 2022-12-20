Complacency and laziness, the biggest threats

Certainly the “Eurosceptics” and other enemies of a strong European Union will try to take full advantage of the corruption case that is currently shaking the edifice. Those who consider it their inalienable right to take bribes by whoever wants to undermine the EU will be decrying the hypocrisy of MEPs, NGO members and others accused of selling influence to foreign powers. They will bring up all the national stereotypes, creating fertile ground for the discord that has bloodied the continent so many times. The attack is expected. After all, even without Qatargate the forces of dissolution are reinforced by the insecurity caused by the redistribution of wealth and influence around the globe and the worsening conditions for everyone, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

The attack, however, is not enough to rattle the EU. The greatest danger is not the enemy – whether he strikes against the walls of the EU or moves freely within it – but the absence of the bloc’s will to fight for its survival. It is not enough to reveal the conspiracy of the sellouts who put personal interest above the collective and who will be held accountable for it. It is not enough to follow the thread of corruption in every direction, to punish those responsible and to establish new rules and mechanisms so that this scandal does not happen again.

It must be made absolutely clear that the EU will protect itself against all forms of internal feuds and external threats. This requires the strengthening of institutions, dedication to the law, justice, respect for the cultures of all peoples and of Europe as a whole. Above all, however, the survival of the European Union depends on the degree of unity among its peoples, on how much they realize that this unity is our shield.

Untold sums, countless hours and decades of political capital have been devoted to the goal of achieving some cohesion between countries in the economy and society. But if the sources of discord within the Union are not addressed, the achievements of the past for each people and the prospects of Europe will also be threatened. The prosperity and stability ensured by the EU for so many years has resulted in us all taking its existence for granted, believing it can withstand our demands and our wrath without putting it at risk. Thus, the smugness of each group developed, as each considers it can strike against others and the whole in order to impose its own point of view, to achieve its goals. Now that hard times are here, everyone wants to preserve their own privileges and achievements. However, in order to survive, we must discard our own complacency and laziness. Let’s remember that despite our differences, the only security – of each citizen and each country – is Europe’s success.