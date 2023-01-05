OPINION

Oversight and self-protection

The resignation of yet another member of Parliament for violating the code of ethics underscores the need for the political system to take action so that it can, basically, protect itself.

Such phenomena are damaging because they strike a chord and anger citizens. They also serve as a warning to political parties, which need to be more stringent about screening their candidates.

It is certainly positive that there was a resignation instead of a cover-up, but the damage has been done. That is why there must be no more such cases in the future.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
A wish for Turkey in 2023: A change in behavior
OPINION

A wish for Turkey in 2023: A change in behavior

Avoiding the perfect storm
OPINION

Avoiding the perfect storm

OPINION

Antibodies against the virus

It’s time we finished with fairytales
OPINION

It’s time we finished with fairytales

Sloppy measures or true reform?
OPINION

Sloppy measures or true reform?

OPINION

Public health insecurity