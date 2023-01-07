For reasons that are not necessarily linked to Greece’s efforts, the climate in the United Kingdom concerning the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures has changed drastically.

The timing is more favorable than ever. It would be suicidal if this opportunity were undermined by premature criticism in Greece from quarters that are already preemptively demonizing any kind of compromise.

Negotiations require patience and composure. In other words, exactly the opposite of the ruckus of the past few hours.