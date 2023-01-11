State credibility up in smoke?

Greece’s anti-smoking law is heavy in symbolism. The law, which banned smoking in indoor public places and introduced stiff fines, was introduced several times before being finally implemented in practice.

If the law were to once again become the object of ridicule, it would not only damage the image of those who failed to guarantee its enforcement. It would also hurt the credibility of the state, showing it has become prey to the whims of nightlife establishments.