OPINION

One last effort

The damage was done when, in order to serve unacknowledged expediencies, political parties rejected the simple solution of allowing the postal vote in the elections.

The criteria established for registered voters living abroad proved in practice that they discouraged the exercise of the right remotely.

The time left is probably not enough for a new compromise between the parties, but a well-thought-out and targeted information campaign could at least be attempted so that the number of those who will participate is not so disappointing.

