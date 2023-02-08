Reactionary forces

Reactions to the government’s decision to switch to remote learning, an understandably emergency measure, for the duration of the snowstorm that hit Greece are indicative of a more profound trend.

Criticism of that sort exposes the forces within society that want to keep Greek schools in a permanent state of stagnation.

The enemies of online classes want an education system that turns its back on technological progress. At the same time, they underestimate teaching staff, judging them to be incapable of training and adaptation.