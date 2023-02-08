OPINION

Reactionary forces

Reactions to the government’s decision to switch to remote learning, an understandably emergency measure, for the duration of the snowstorm that hit Greece are indicative of a more profound trend.

Criticism of that sort exposes the forces within society that want to keep Greek schools in a permanent state of stagnation. 

The enemies of online classes want an education system that turns its back on technological progress. At the same time, they underestimate teaching staff, judging them to be incapable of training and adaptation.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
OPINION

Adapting to change

Earthquakes and solidarity
OPINION

Earthquakes and solidarity

With common sense in the application of regulations we would have fewer victims
OPINION

With common sense in the application of regulations we would have fewer victims

OPINION

Letting the obvious go

Lessons from the Imia crisis
OPINION

Lessons from the Imia crisis

From the process of mourning to mental imprint
OPINION

From the process of mourning to mental imprint