Wednesday’s tragedy at Tempe in central Greece should serve as a wake-up call for the entire political system. Answers will be demanded over the lives that were lost and those that were irreparably damaged by injury or trauma, as will decisions that will ensure such a tragedy never happens again.

The decision by the transport minister to resign straight after the fact and of his own volition, as well as the government’s stated intention to find out exactly what happened are important, but they are not enough.

What is needed here is a serious investigation that will reveal every level of responsibility so that the real causes can be addressed and the real culprits brought to task.

This tragedy should also act as a wake-up call so that it does not take another deadly accident or incident for politicians and state officials and workers to do their jobs, their duty.

Accident Politics

