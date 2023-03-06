Once the shock wears off

Every major tragedy in Greece is met with a lot of dust and noise. Briefly. Then the matter vanishes. The course of justice is desperately slow. Catharsis takes so long in coming, the matter is forgotten or loses its urgency.

Once the initial shock is over, no one, not even the media, seeks to learn whether measures have been put in place to prevent a repeat of a similar catastrophe. Everyone starts getting comfortable. Cynicism and inertia return as the prevailing state of mind.

This cannot be another one of those times. We must ensure that there is catharsis and that the blame for this tragedy is laid at the right feet. But we must also ensure that all the practical and essential measures that have not been implemented in two decades are finally put in place.