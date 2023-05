Greece is not Turkey. It is therefore a huge mistake for a party to adopt – even tacitly – outlandish conspiracy theories indicating that Sunday’s election may be tampered with. Such issues have been resolved, once and for all, and no one has cast the faintest shadow of a doubt on any electoral contest since 1974. Innuendo and baseless whispers erode democracy and embolden its sworn enemies.

