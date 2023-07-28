Climate change threatening Greek tourism

People watch from the beach a helicopter filling water from the sea during a wildfire, near Gennadi village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on Thursday. [AP]

The scorching heatwaves that are hitting the country threaten not only the present but, most importantly, the future of Greek tourism and, by extension, the Greek economy.

For decades, we have been accustomed to saying – and the data confirm it – that tourism constitutes the country’s “heavy industry,” as 25% of gross domestic product is directly or indirectly linked to the tourist product.

It doesn’t matter much whether someone agrees with the critical role of tourism in the mix of Greece’s economic development or not. Some want an even larger tourism sector, arguing that it brings quick and significant benefits to the economy. Others, including not only some romantic environmentalists but also a growing number of entrepreneurs, are opposed to this logic, pointing out that abrupt, uncontrolled and largely disruptive tourism expansion will prove to be anything but development.

The shortcomings and problems with infrastructure, on the islands especially – from transportation systems and road networks to waste treatment and garbage management – are causing reasonable concern. This is an extremely important discussion that needs to take place, and some have become active in this direction.

At the same time, there is another threat to the future of Greek tourism that has made its appearance – and aggressively too. It is not related to the form tourism will take, whether it is well-planned or uncontrolled and potentially self-destructive, but to whether the country will continue to be a destination of such great international interest.

This is because the climate crisis – whose catastrophic and sometimes deadly consequences we are feeling these days – has created a trend shifting tourist flows to cooler climates and other destination countries. With the mercury climbing above 40 degrees Celsius with increasing frequency, the data show a 10% drop in interest in popular Mediterranean destinations.

At the same time, countries like Ireland, Denmark and the Czech Republic are starting to attract tourists looking for natural beauty but without the suffocating heat experienced by those visiting Spain, Italy, France, Greece or Croatia. Obviously, Greece remains a top destination, but the climate crisis will have negative consequences, and our country, like others renowned for their sunny and warm climate, will be one of the first and biggest victims of the new normal we are experiencing.

The only ray of hope arising from the concern caused by the heatwaves is that more and more tourists are planning vacations in other seasons, apart from summer, when the temperature is milder. In this way, they can contribute to the extension of the tourist season, a development that should be a strategic goal for Greece, both the state and entrepreneurs.