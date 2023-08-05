Public space, active citizens

The trespassing and anarchy on Greek beaches is a situation that has been around for years, which is why the first organized citizens’ movement against the phenomenon, spearheaded on Paros, created a spark that motivated others to reclaim public space. It mobilized the state, as well as residents and visitors on other islands too, such as Naxos and Crete. The state started carrying out more rigorous inspections and the government has stated its intention to strengthen these mechanisms so that they can ascertain whether businesses are complying with the terms of the leasing contracts they have signed with the Greek state. That is, of course, if there are any contracts, because in the case of Santa Maria beach and its smaller neighbor Mikri Santa Maria on Paros, more than 2,500 meters of beach had been taken over by three businesses completely illegally.

The question that arises from these developments remains vital: If the citizens’ movement had not taken matters into its own hands and the issue had not gained such widespread publicity, would anything have been done to stop these violations? On Mykonos, for example, a mafia-style attack on an archaeologist triggered the inspections that led to the demolition of illegal structures. Does this tell us that state services will remain inactive – often provocatively so – as long as the spotlight doesn’t fall on these violations?

Everyone knows that the deep state has become stronger and more entrenched over the years, has become more brash and is ready to use every means at its disposal to maintain that position of power. This is why the role of active citizens, of those who know what their rights and obligations are, is so important. By demanding that their elemental and constitutionally protected right to enjoy public space is upheld, these active citizens are demanding that laws that have become inert are finally implemented.

The ability to exert pressure on a state or government requires awareness and collective action. Such movements need to be organized and comprehensive as to their goals. Protests mean nothing without hard work, commitment and cooperation.

One explosion of indignation over sun loungers – however justified – is not enough to sustain the fight. The result will be fleeting and will cost the violators very little at the end of the day. The university professor who turned an unpleasant personal experience at a beach in Kavala in northern Greece into an official complaint lodged with the Transparency Authority did so with time, research and effort. The title of active citizen doesn’t come for free, without putting in the work.