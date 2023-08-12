The end of self-regulation

Once, not so long ago, a prevalent practice permeated the realm of politics. This practice revolved around adopting minimal or even nonexistent measures, driven by a seemingly impenetrable belief that natural forces would eventually restore equilibrium. Choosing the path of inaction, permitting intricate issues to linger with the misguided hope that they would autonomously resolve themselves over time, constituted a recipe for incurring minimal political consequences while offering a gateway to sustained bureaucratic existence. Procrastination, a cornerstone of bureaucratic tendencies, was masqueraded as prudence (“one who touches fire gets burned; delay trumps error”) and entrenched as a painless route when dealing with uncertainties. In reality, these delays, inertia, rigidity and complexities amassed into impending catastrophes. Because at the helm of governance, unfavorable circumstances do not pause; the absence of timely responses heralds the genesis of disaster.

Fortunately, the course of time has propelled us onward since then. We’ve surged ahead, outpacing the forces of deterioration. Yet, transitions birth resistance; certain elements of the machinery have remained fixed, out of sync with the contemporary tapestry of our lives. They stand only to passively observe the events of the day or, in some cases, to observe nothing at all…

Self-correction remains unattainable without introspection, self-evaluation and personal accountability in confronting obstacles. The delays in implementing electronic safety systems, the protracted contract negotiations for accident prevention measures, and the incompetence of stationmasters do not find resolution on their own. Instead, they culminate in tragedy – epitomized by the Tempe railway disaster. Urban planning practices that disregard or even enable arbitrary actions do not spontaneously rectify themselves. Rather, they facilitate the proliferation of unlawful activities, one layer upon another, eroding control mechanisms to such a degree that discerning the truth regarding reinstating legality becomes a struggle for the state. This was evident in the farcical Principote case on the island of Mykonos.

The ever-expanding domain of beach umbrellas does not naturally confine itself; it yields ground when faced with the resistance of beachgoers. Shortcomings in fire protection do not autonomously mend; explosions occur when wildfires encroach upon the grassy peripheries of ammunition depots.

Lost time cannot be reclaimed. The unchecked advance of Croatian death squads would not metamorphose into amicable gatherings; it instead births conflict and bloodshed, a lesson we’ve learned through lived experience. Inaction exacts a deadly toll. Will the fortresses of entrenched and purposeful inaction now crumble and be dismantled?