OPINION

Clearer responsibilities

The first step in safeguarding the public character of the country’s beaches would be the clear delineation of responsibilities.

The measures unveiled by the government, aimed at streamlining the framework for concessions and inspections, serve as a crucial precondition for promptly detecting unauthorized activities.  

These actions will strengthen the hand of the agencies currently under pressure from the public to preserve our natural resources, preventing them from lapsing into inertia.

