Restrictions and benefits

The development of a short-term rental property market must be regulated in ways similar to those implemented by other European megacities, but not in the name of a nostalgic approach to city life.

Apart from the distortions it creates in the housing market by banishing residents from urban centers, it also ends up degrading the “product” itself.

Tourists are not looking for a made-up setting for dining, accommodation and entertainment. They seek the variety of a true metropolitan life. That is why the restrictions will be to the benefit of the market, by raising its value, because it can still sell the experience of a living city.