Goldilocks electors and dark rooms

The great interest shown in Stefanos Kasselakis’ bid for SYRIZA’s leadership, which is totally disproportionate to the odds of his winning, may stem precisely from the exotic aspect of the story. How can anyone who was completely unknown to the party and to the political scene only two months ago believe that he has a chance of being elected leader of the official opposition? Of course, everyone has a right to believe what he will of his own abilities. But the public debate, the moves by some leading members of SYRIZA and reactions of others suggest that Kasselakis’ candidacy is not confined to the sphere of private fantasy but touches on the very serious issue of how we choose our political leaders.

Following the arguments for and against this candidacy, as in others relating to other parties and other times, is like watching Goldilocks testing the porridge, chairs and beds in the little house in the woods, seeking the perfect choice (unaware that in the end she will have to flee from the bears who own the house). If we exclude those who were granted the ring of leadership through an elder’s reckless inspiration (the way Alekos Alavanos anointed Alexis Tsipras), or because their name (Costas Karamanlis, George A. Papandreou, and others) triggered party supporters’ nostalgia, the rest are called on to pass through the clashing rocks of voters’ conflicting desires and fears. We want our candidates to be fresh faces but also to have paid their dues in party struggles, to be clean but also able to beat down the knifemen of politics, to speak excellent English but even better Greek, to have made a name for themselves abroad but to remain – above all – Greek to the core. The same applies to women, with the added challenge of having to be more capable than men while always exuding feminine charm. We want a winner but also someone who is just like us, who will make us winners.

Because no one can fulfill all these wishes, the way we choose our leaders depends on circumstances, on available candidates and on the wishes of those who select them, whether they are many or a few individuals in a dark room.