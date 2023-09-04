What the war in Ukraine is teaching us

United States President Joe Biden, second left, shakes hands with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council during a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023. [Pavel Golovkin/AP]

The conflict in Ukraine has brought about a paradigm shift, altering the very nature of warfare in the 21st century. These changes are profound, making it clear that some cost-effective unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have the potential to inflict far greater damage than their highly expensive traditional counterparts, such as warplanes. Or that seemingly innocuous items like an enemy officer’s electronic watch and the social media platforms they use can be exploited to target individuals in an attack.

The landscape of information gathering has undergone a complete overhaul, as has the arena of propaganda. In this nascent landscape, artificial intelligence (AI) plays a pivotal role.

To a significant extent, Ukraine was well prepared for these emerging forms of warfare, obviously with the assistance of American officials. They had readied themselves to counter large-scale cyberattacks, demonstrating strategic foresight that played a crucial role in their ability to withstand the initial critical phase of the Russian invasion.

Furthermore, it’s important to recognize that victory in modern warfare extends to the realm of communication. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has adeptly demonstrated this in becoming a global figure and symbol. His effective use of mass media garnered support from Western public opinion, even in the face of initial hesitation among leaderships, with Germany serving as a notable example.

These profound changes underscore the pressing need for us in Athens to relinquish outdated tools of the past and adapt to the evolving landscape. Are we adequately prepared for even the simplest cybersecurity scenarios? Have we assembled the finest minds from Greece and the diaspora to establish research centers and operational teams that can really prepare our nation for what is to come? Have we undertaken a thorough and unbiased re-evaluation of how tax money should be allocated for weaponry and equipment, moving beyond entrenched traditional assumptions?

Are we really prepared in terms of public diplomacy? Have we readied the diaspora for its rightful role? Will our defense industry move away from corruption and unionism into the 21st century? Have we extended invitations to our trusted partners, such as Israel, to share their valuable insights and experiences with us?

The lessons from Ukraine remind us that patriotism is an essential survival tool for a nation, but it must be combined with professionalism and an open-minded approach.