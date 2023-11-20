OPINION

Tourism and housing

The government has shown social sensitivity in dealing with many problems, even overturning stereotypical suspicions to the contrary.

But there are issues that cannot be solved with handouts or benefits, and require brave and structural solutions. One of them is the problem of housing and the impact of rampant overtourism in many neighborhoods of Athens. 

It is not a problem found only in Greece. It affects all major capital cities that are top tourist destinations. In Greece, however, the problem has been left unchecked. The examples followed by other countries have been ignored. It is time to change that.

