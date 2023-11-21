OPINION

State-owned ghosts

It seems that, after all, some habits never change. The clientelistic management of state-owned companies seemed to belong to the obsolete practices of the past. 

But now it is being repeated in the case of ailing mining company LARCO, where the involvement of the state perpetuates a costly impasse, which keeps even the people it is supposed to benefit stuck in limbo.

When tens of millions of euros have been spent in vain, the primary consideration for what happens next should only be the public interest – and the state coffers in particular.

