Defeated olive trees

In his native land, an island in the eastern Aegean where his parents and grandparents eked out their livelihoods from the soil, he has been witnessing the gradual collapse of fields for years. It’s not solely the allure of tourism that drew the younger generation, providing a reliable income away from the “curse” of agriculture. Nor is it solely the persistent lack of support for the primary sector. The climate crisis has also made its impact felt, particularly in the once-thriving olive groves.

“A few decades ago, the rains would commence in September, and copious amounts of water would grace the land in October. Thirsty olive trees, parched from the summer heat, would imbibe, their fruit would swell, and come November, the olive harvest would transform into a genuine celebration, filling baskets in the cellars,” he reminisces. However, this year in his region, rainfall has been scarce since April. The olive trees, those that managed to bear fruit, have wilted. “All you see is a peel around the pit, devoid of flesh and juices.” From his collection of more than 200 trees, he managed to press barely 50 kilograms of oil – and of mediocre quality at that. Disheartened, he didn’t conceal his disappointment. “I’ve decided to throw in the towel. It’s just not worth the effort,” he confided to his daughters. “I’d rather buy, if needed, a bit of oil than witness the trees in this defeated state. With these olives, your grandfather raised and educated five children.”

‘I’ve decided to throw in the towel. It’s just not worth the effort’

The predicament is mirrored across much of Greece. Crete, for instance, is projected to produce less than 30,000 tons of olive oil this year, a stark drop from the over 130,000 tons of the previous year. The Peloponnese is also experiencing a reduction in production. The majority of olive producers are reserving their modest harvests for personal use. The combination of heatwaves and drought has taken a severe toll on crops, and in early autumn, the olive fruit fly, known as “dakos” in Greek, and anthracnose have come to deliver the final blow. Meanwhile, prices are escalating to unprecedented levels day by day.

“We are reaping the consequences of years of mistakes,” assert the olive producers. “While the state supports us with subsidies and assistance for international exhibitions, in the fields, we are left to fend for ourselves. Solutions such as addressing the labor issue, formulating a national agriculture strategy that remains consistent across governments, adapting to evolving climate conditions, and introducing meritocracy in subsidies – these measures would serve as lifelines for survival.” Will their pleas be acknowledged?