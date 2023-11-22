There are certain articles that one can write and revise every three to four years, confidently knowing that not a single paragraph needs alteration. A prime example is the redevelopment of Faliro Bay in southern Athens. Each time I glance out of my office window, I am confronted with a glaring eyesore, a missed opportunity for a genuine masterpiece. Abandoned half-finished projects, aesthetically displeasing purportedly landscaped tunnels, and scattered garbage and debris mar the area. Poorly constructed above-ground intersections, whimsically referred to as “cakes,” contribute to daily accidents, obscuring the otherwise beautiful seaside vista.

Mr Baganis, a perceptive reader residing in the neighborhood, astutely highlights in a letter to Kathimerini the reality of a “fantasy reconstruction of Faliro Bay that has resulted in mountains of garbage in Moschato and Tzitzifies.” This frustration is justified, considering that periodically, we, like him, read about ambitious plans for the Athenian Riviera, bike paths, pedestrian streets, only to witness no tangible progress. A simple walk from the Peace and Friendship Stadium to Flisvos illustrates this point vividly.

Let’s accept the fact that the significant and unsightly mistakes made two decades ago are irreversible. Like, for instance, the need to turn left to reach Piraeus while descending Syngrou Avenue, despite Piraeus being clearly on the right. Or the southern stretch of the “national highway,” dubbed a “river,” leading to a perilous intersection with only one lane toward Piraeus, where serious accidents occur daily.

However, the exasperating and unbelievable aspect is that 20 years have elapsed, and our political leaders have failed to complete the seaside promenade. Athens has nothing to envy from Barcelona, a city attracting millions of tourists for its own coastal beauty. On the contrary.

I apologize; I believe I have expressed this sentiment two or three times before, and there is a risk, along with Mr Baganis, of becoming cliche. Or, perhaps, persistent is the word.