For a functional relationship

Our differences with Turkey are not going to be resolved anytime soon or easily. But this does not mean that communication with our eastern neighbor should stop – quite the opposite.

Contacts, even when not negotiating, help to defuse tension and reduce the risk of an “accident,” and this has been clearly witnessed in the last 10 months. 

Greece’s national interest dictates that bilateral relations remain fundamentally functional. With no illusions, but also without blinkers.

