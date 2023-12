The term “bad lawmaking” – describing the practice of introducing amendments at the last minute, without following the procedures prescribed by the Constitution and the rules of Parliament – is lenient.

This is not just sloppy work, but malicious lawmaking – a remnant of the era that followed the end of the dictatorship which, 50 years later, has not been cured.

Abandoning this outdated practice would indeed be a reform which would not have a political cost.