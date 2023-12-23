Pretending to be accountable

Around this time in 2020, the parliamentary majority of conservative New Democracy had voted in favor of the execution of the 2019 budget, which had been drawn up by the previous leftist SYRIZA government. When it had been first brought to Parliament by the government of Alexis Tsipras, New Democracy had voted it down.

Around this time in 2016, the then parliamentary majority of SYRIZA approved the execution of the 2014 budget, which had been drawn up by the previous government of New Democracy. When it was first presented by the then government of Antonis Samaras, SYRIZA had voted against it.

Does this tacit political consent a posteriori indicate anything? Yes. It shows that accountability, even for matters of major importance like the state budget, is superficial. Each government pretends to be accountable and everyone else pretends to scrutinize it. In essence, no one is held accountable – and no one is asking them to be. They all just keep up the pretence.

A public display of hypocrisy ends what began in a closed circle of technocrats. In developed capitalist countries, the budgeting process takes months, the budget is built entry by entry, by activity and ministry.

In Greece, the budget is drawn up in consultation between ministry officials and the Ministry of Finance, it is kept as a sealed secret until it is tabled and introduced for debate in the Parliament, like a Book of Revelation – which most MPs don’t even read. And why should they? The Parliament cannot change a single euro in it. It is only entitled to approve or reject it. Whether you like it or not.

And after the Parliament approves it, its implementation begins. At this stage, what the Parliament is not allowed to change, can easily be changed by the ministers, depending on the real needs and/or the wishes of the respective government. And at some point, later, all this is ratified with the seal of the Parliament – with the approval of the execution of the budget, which we mentioned above.

We are talking about almost 62 billion euros in revenue from taxpayers, for about 73 billion euros that will be spent on their behalf. This amount of money alone would require thorough, responsible discussion. Even more so, if we consider that the budget is not “just” money. It is the accounting map on which the functions of the state are recorded. Do we care about them?

We should. Because everyone agrees that without a state that plans big goals ahead and manages the cooperation of the public and private sectors, there will be no economic development. Also, everyone understands that we need a realignment of government priorities and adjustments in an era of rapid manifestation of the climate crisis and the shocking upheavals that are taking place in healthcare and education.

But if we had such concerns, it would show. Unfortunately, we don’t. We are satisfied with the few apps presented by the government to facilitate some transactions, that beautifully “decorate” the state.