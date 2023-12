Market data indicate that governmental measures to address inflation are insufficient. For effective competition, consumer oversight is essential, in addition to regulatory measures. Cultivating consumer awareness is crucial so that products with competitive prices are recognized and rewarded on supermarket shelves. As long as Greek consumers shop without making price comparisons, unfair profits will go unchecked.

