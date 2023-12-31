Let’s put an end to violence

2024 must become the year that the government, the state and society finally start dealing seriously with violence in all its manifestations. We have seen what fan violence leads to, while organized crime is also running rampant, with assassinations and bombings becoming almost routine and being brushed off as symptoms of turf wars. Violence among teenagers has also swelled to unmanageable proportions and terrorism is rearing its ugly head once more.

Experience has taught us that with political will and sufficient pressure from society, the state can impose the law of land. We expect no less in the new year, because without a sense of safety and the rule of law, no country can expect to get very far.