OPINION

Illegal construction and climate crisis

The climate crisis has shown how criminal illegal and anarchic construction has been for Greece. The recent experience of natural disasters that damaged towns and other regions should serve as a warning about how and where we are allowed to build.

Beyond the enactment of rules adapted to the new climate conditions, a mechanism must first be developed to monitor and punish irregularities. Technology is helping the state to respond this time to this challenge.

