Challenges from the future

European Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in Athens on Monday that Europe’s productive population is decreasing by one million every year. The problem is even greater in Greece. Firstly, there is the negative birth and death ratio, signaling an annual population decrease of approximately 50,000 individuals – totaling 1,250,000 people by 2050. Simultaneously, Greece has witnessed a substantial exodus of workers. Approximately 500,000 Greek scientists relocated to other European countries during the debt crisis, a trend dubbed the “brain drain.” Additionally, around half a million unskilled workers, mostly of Albanian origin, who were employed in Greece during more prosperous years, obtained European documents and are now legally residing in countries such as Germany, France and others. When factoring in the population decline, workforce reduction, and the “great resignation” observed after the Covid-19 pandemic, labor shortages have gone through the roof.

“I’m seeking waiters with a monthly net salary of 1,200 euros, including free housing and meals, but no one is applying,” lamented the owner of a popular taverna on the island of Tzia, near Athens, during the summer. “Even offering 1,000 euros net, along with benefits, housing, and food, I struggle to find people willing to work at the hotel. And if someone is hired, they often leave after just one month,” complained a hotel owner in a traditional village in Zagori, northwestern Greece, in October. Tourism professionals are already reporting shortages of 50,000 workers in the tourism industry, not to mention similar shortages in catering businesses.

The challenges extend beyond tourism. Few Greeks are willing to take on agricultural or construction jobs, avoiding manual labor. However, over 100,000 workers are required for major projects such as the Elliniko project, the BOAK highway in northern Crete, and Line 4 of the Athens Metro, as highlighted by former labor minister Adonis Georgiadis. These workers will predominantly come from abroad, facilitated by intergovernmental agreements for importing labor from countries such as India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Bangladesh.

While Greece may have returned to normalcy and made progress in addressing major issues, new challenges loom on the horizon. Notably, the disruptions that artificial intelligence will bring to our lives have yet to be addressed.