On the mail-in vote

Postal voting, if it works properly, will go some way towards curbing the problem of rising abstention that should concern everyone, regardless of party affiliation.

At the same time, it is a long-standing request of diaspora Greeks and a measure that has been applied in almost all modern democracies.

It has certainly helped in the United States, although apparently not to the desired extent, judging by the continued high abstention rates. Still, if there were no mail-in vote the situation would be much worse, if not dangerous, as the ever lower participation of citizens in the electoral process would have a negative effect on the legitimacy of the elected government.

I can also pass on the experience of many friends in the US who have told me directly that if there was no postal voting, it is not at all certain that they would go to polling stations to vote.

Someone might say this is happening on the other side of the Atlantic. However, reality proves them wrong. In Greece, too, there has been a huge increase in abstention which must be addressed.

In the first phase, the new voting method will be used in the European Parliament elections and any national referenda that might take place in the future.

However, if it works effectively in June’s European elections, the next step should be to apply it to general elections as well.

With this measure, many obstacles, both legal and practical, such as the time-consuming and sometimes costly travel arrangements to vote, are removed, and the exercise of the right to vote is greatly facilitated. This is true, of course, to a much greater extent for Greeks living abroad, but also domestically, as it helps the elderly and people with mobility restrictions.

In simple words, in Greece, as abroad, more citizens will have more ways to exercise their right to vote. What could be more democratic?

The move does not have an ideological tilt, even if some are looking for individual cases that may justify the one or the other side. Because if Greeks in the US or Australia mostly vote for one specific party, the seasonal employees who work on the islands or the youngsters that visit them in the summer, may be voting for the other.