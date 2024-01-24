Impunity on sidewalks

Athens has always belonged to its cars – not its pedestrians. After the Covid-19 pandemic, however, when the “temporary” expansion of tables and seats was allowed on sidewalks to support cafes and restaurants, the city has become literally impassable.

The fight for profit, intensified by overtourism, has led to a cityscape similar to underdeveloped countries in districts dominated by dining and entertainment businesses.

The new municipal authority will be judged by its effectiveness against impunity.