OPINION

Impunity on sidewalks

Athens has always belonged to its cars – not its pedestrians. After the Covid-19 pandemic, however, when the “temporary” expansion of tables and seats was allowed on sidewalks to support cafes and restaurants, the city has become literally impassable. 

The fight for profit, intensified by overtourism, has led to a cityscape similar to underdeveloped countries in districts dominated by dining and entertainment businesses.

The new municipal authority will be judged by its effectiveness against impunity.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
The political cost of marriage equality
OPINION

The political cost of marriage equality

OPINION

With the right wage

We stand firm in our support for Ukraine
OPINION

We stand firm in our support for Ukraine

Lessons from 50 years of democracy
OPINION

Lessons from 50 years of democracy

Concrete overreach
OPINION

Concrete overreach

The pendulum and the extremes
OPINION

The pendulum and the extremes