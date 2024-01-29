OPINION

Time to clean house

The time to clean house and rationalize the Hellenic Armed Forces is now.

Greece needs to weigh its strategic needs against its fiscal limitations and set clear priorities.

It needs to have clear answers on what it really needs, how the staff assigned to operating new equipment will be properly trained and paid, how the structure of the Armed Forces – in some cases a throwback to the 1970s – needs to change and, finally, how Greece will acquire serious industry. 

We are desperately behind, and hopefully the government will make the necessary decisions boldly, without delay or compromise.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece and Turkey bridged by tourism
OPINION

Greece and Turkey bridged by tourism

Who we have to thank for our democracy
OPINION

Who we have to thank for our democracy

Navigating in the fog
OPINION

Navigating in the fog

OPINION

Without protection

The lobster spaghetti comeback
OPINION

The lobster spaghetti comeback

The many types of inflation
OPINION

The many types of inflation