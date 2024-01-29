The time to clean house and rationalize the Hellenic Armed Forces is now.

Greece needs to weigh its strategic needs against its fiscal limitations and set clear priorities.

It needs to have clear answers on what it really needs, how the staff assigned to operating new equipment will be properly trained and paid, how the structure of the Armed Forces – in some cases a throwback to the 1970s – needs to change and, finally, how Greece will acquire serious industry.

We are desperately behind, and hopefully the government will make the necessary decisions boldly, without delay or compromise.