Saving the old library building

The National Library of Greece has acquired a new state-of-the-art headquarters at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

However, the old headquarters at the historic Vallianeio neoclassical building in downtown Athens seems to have surrendered to the miscommunication between the ministries responsible for its rescue.

That building is a national treasure, in the heart of the capital, and one of its architectural jewels. It is the duty of all those responsible to cooperate so that it is not abandoned to the wear and tear of time.