OPINION

Saving the old library building

The National Library of Greece has acquired a new state-of-the-art headquarters at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center. 

However, the old headquarters at the historic Vallianeio neoclassical building in downtown Athens seems to have surrendered to the miscommunication between the ministries responsible for its rescue. 

That building is a national treasure, in the heart of the capital, and one of its architectural jewels. It is the duty of all those responsible to cooperate so that it is not abandoned to the wear and tear of time.

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece and Cyprus should link Turkey F-16s to ending occupation 
OPINION

Greece and Cyprus should link Turkey F-16s to ending occupation 

Greece, Turkey upgrading their aircraft
OPINION

Greece, Turkey upgrading their aircraft

Domestic calculations favor conflict
OPINION

Domestic calculations favor conflict

OPINION

Time to clean house

Greece and Turkey bridged by tourism
OPINION

Greece and Turkey bridged by tourism

Who we have to thank for our democracy
OPINION

Who we have to thank for our democracy