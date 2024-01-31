Greek polls attest to political paradox

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis takes part in a panel discussion at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos. Poll findings suggest that his government’s dominance is primarily rooted in the failure of its political rivals to inspire a sense of responsibility. [AP]

The latest round of opinion polls highlights the political paradox currently prevailing in Greece: On one hand, the government maintains an overwhelming lead over the opposition; on the other hand, there is a substantial percentage of Greeks rejecting central government policies.

The ruling New Democracy (ND) party holds a commanding lead in terms of voter support. Despite a dip to around 30%, the combined support for the three opposition parties that follow falls short.

However, Greeks express dissatisfaction with the government’s actions at a level that, in any other political context, would be cause for serious concern.

Consistent poll results reveal that the cost of living remains the foremost public concern. Greeks perceive the government’s efforts to address this issue as largely ineffective.

According to the MRB poll, 41% of respondents hold the government mainly responsible for high prices, with only 10.1% attributing inflation to international factors. Additionally, seven out of ten believe that the conservative administration has implemented fewer measures than it is capable of.

The Metron Analysis survey indicates that only 20% approve of the government’s tax policy, 18% approve of its approach to the climate crisis, 15% endorse its efforts against corruption, 13% support its health policy, and merely one in ten approve of its actions to combat crime.

These findings suggest that the government’s dominance is primarily rooted in the failure of its political rivals to inspire a sense of responsibility. Its strength, in other words, lies in the weakness of its opponents.

This could partially explain why events such as the Tempe train crash or the wiretapping case did not exact a significant electoral toll on the ruling party, as voters perceive themselves entangled in the predicament of ungovernability.

It remains to be seen how voters will behave in the medium to long term. When people are dissatisfied with policies and cannot find a convincing democratic alternative, some choose to abstain, while others turn to extreme solutions.